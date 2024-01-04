Cincinnati Deer Park posted a narrow 59-55 win over Cincinnati North College Hill at Cincinnati North College Hill High on Jan. 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Cincinnati North College Hill showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-11 advantage over Cincinnati Deer Park as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Trojans with a 29-24 lead over the Wildcats heading into the second quarter.

Cincinnati North College Hill enjoyed a 40-34 lead over Cincinnati Deer Park to start the final quarter.

The Wildcats pulled off a stirring 25-15 fourth quarter to trip the Trojans.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Cincinnati North College Hill faced off against Reading and Cincinnati Deer Park took on Bethel-Tate on Dec. 22 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

