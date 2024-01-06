Fayetteville-Perry handled Ripley RULH 64-40 in an impressive showing at Ripley Rulh high school on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Fayetteville-Perry and Ripley RULH squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Ripley RULH High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Ripley RULH faced off against Felicity-Franklin Local and Fayetteville-Perry took on Mt Orab Western Brown on Dec. 28 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.