Marion Harding notched a win against Marion Pleasant 61-47 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 4.

Marion Harding opened with a 20-12 advantage over Marion Pleasant through the first quarter.

The Presidents’ shooting moved in front for a 31-19 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

Marion Harding stormed to a 50-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Presidents skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Marion Pleasant and Marion Harding faced off on Feb. 16, 2023 at Marion Harding High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Marion Pleasant faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Marion Harding took on Orlando Lake Buena Vista on Dec. 27 at Marion Harding High School.

