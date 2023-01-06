Washington Court House Washington trucked Chillicothe on the road to a 63-46 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 6.
Washington Court House Washington opened with an 18-11 advantage over Chillicothe through the first quarter.
Washington Court House Washington trucked Chillicothe on the road to a 63-46 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 6.
Washington Court House Washington opened with an 18-11 advantage over Chillicothe through the first quarter.
The Cavaliers came from behind to grab the advantage 27-25 at halftime over the Blue Lions.
Washington Court House Washington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-40 lead over Chillicothe.
The Blue Lions held on with an 18-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
The last time Chillicothe and Washington Court House Washington played in a 65-56 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 30, Chillicothe faced off against Westerville North and Washington Court House Washington took on Dayton West Carrollton on December 30 at Dayton West Carrollton High School. For results, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of North Central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage! For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.