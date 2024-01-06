Woodsfield Monroe Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 86-45 win against New Martinsville Magnolia in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave Woodsfield Monroe Central an 18-16 lead over New Martinsville Magnolia.

The Seminoles’ offense charged in front for a 41-26 lead over the Blue Eagles at the half.

Woodsfield Monroe Central stormed to a 73-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-11 edge.

Last time Woodsfield Monroe Central and New Martinsville Magnolia played in a 75-53 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against McConnelsville Morgan.

