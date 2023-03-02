Bent but not broken: Defiance weathers scare to dispatch Lima Shawnee Mar 2, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mighty close, mighty fine, Defiance wore a victory shine after clipping Lima Shawnee 65-58 in Ohio boys basketball action on March 2.Lima Shawnee showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-18 advantage over Defiance as the first quarter ended.The Bulldogs kept a 33-29 half margin at the Indians' expense.Defiance darted to a 52-43 lead heading into the final quarter.The Indians fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Bulldogs would not be denied in finishing off this victory.Last season, Lima Shawnee and Defiance faced off on Jan. 7, 2022 at Lima Shawnee High School. For a full recap, click here.In recent action on Feb. 24, Defiance faced off against Celina . Click here for a recap. Lima Shawnee took on Napoleon on Feb. 24 at Napoleon High School. For a full recap, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Defiance High School Lima Shawnee High School Ohio Basketball Sports Technical Terminology School Systems Physics Journalism Trending Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February Proposed B&O Bike Trail connector could include $800,000 tunnel under Trimble Road Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Demolition of former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center underway in Mansfield Three new names among Fugitives of the Week list Janelle Lorraine Straw Van Johnson St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney Event Announcements Mar 3 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 3, 2023 Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 Mar 4 Something Rotten! Sat, Mar 4, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 5 The Challenges of Identifying as LGBTQ in American Society and Mansfield Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event