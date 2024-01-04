Clayton Northmont collected a solid win over Sidney in a 59-47 verdict in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 3.

Tough to find an edge early, Clayton Northmont and Sidney fashioned a 16-16 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Thunderbolts opened a massive 34-19 gap over the Yellow Jackets at halftime.

Sidney showed some mettle by fighting back to a 47-35 count in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 59-47.

Last season, Clayton Northmont and Sidney squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Clayton Northmont High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Clayton Northmont faced off against Troy and Sidney took on Vandalia Butler on Dec. 29 at Sidney High School.

