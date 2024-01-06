Franklin posted a narrow 60-52 win over Trenton Edgewood at Franklin High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Franklin a 12-11 lead over Trenton Edgewood.

The Wildcats opened a close 32-18 gap over the Cougars at the half.

Franklin and Trenton Edgewood each scored in the third quarter.

The Cougars managed a 20-14 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last time Trenton Edgewood and Franklin played in a 55-35 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Franklin faced off against Clarksville Clinton-Massie.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.