Caledonia River Valley pushed past Columbus Bishop Watterson for a 62-49 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Caledonia River Valley faced off on March 4, 2023 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Caledonia River Valley faced off against Marengo Highland and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Grove City on Dec. 28 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

