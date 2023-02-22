Lancaster Fairfield Union dumped Circleville Logan Elm 45-33 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.

Lancaster Fairfield Union opened with a 9-5 advantage over Circleville Logan Elm through the first quarter.

