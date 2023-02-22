Lancaster Fairfield Union dumped Circleville Logan Elm 45-33 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Lancaster Fairfield Union opened with a 9-5 advantage over Circleville Logan Elm through the first quarter.
The Falcons fought to a 16-12 intermission margin at the Braves' expense.
Lancaster Fairfield Union jumped to a 29-24 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Falcons, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-9 final quarter, too.
Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Circleville Logan Elm squared off with Feb. 9, 2022 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Washington Court House Washington . Click here for a recap. Lancaster Fairfield Union took on Bloom-Carroll on Feb. 10 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School. For more, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.