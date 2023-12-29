Chillicothe Southeastern finally found a way to top Wellston 65-63 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Chillicothe Southeastern darted in front of Wellston 16-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers registered a 35-27 advantage at intermission over the Golden Rockets.

Wellston moved ahead of Chillicothe Southeastern 49-45 to start the fourth quarter.

The Panthers pulled off a stirring 20-14 final quarter to trip the Golden Rockets.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Wellston faced off against Bidwell River Valley and Chillicothe Southeastern took on Amanda-Clearcreek on Dec. 23 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

