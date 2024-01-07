Cincinnati St. Xavier notched a win against Cincinnati Indian Hill 41-26 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Cincinnati St Xavier and Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off against Santa Ana Mater Dei and Cincinnati St Xavier took on Cleveland Heights Lutheran East on Dec. 30 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School.

