Old Fort finally found a way to top New Riegel 72-65 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 4.

Old Fort opened with a 24-16 advantage over New Riegel through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Bluejackets with a 37-33 lead over the Stockaders heading into the second quarter.

New Riegel enjoyed a 51-44 lead over Old Fort to start the fourth quarter.

The Stockaders rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Bluejackets 28-14 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last time Old Fort and New Riegel played in a 74-54 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, New Riegel faced off against Tiffin Calvert and Old Fort took on Toledo Christian on Dec. 30 at Toledo Christian School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.