Strasburg collected a solid win over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic in a 39-26 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High on Jan. 5.

Last season, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Strasburg faced off on Feb. 21, 2023 at Strasburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Strasburg took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Dec. 30 at Strasburg High School.

