Cincinnati Riverview East controlled the action to earn an impressive 60-37 win against Cincinnati School for Creative and Performing Arts on Feb. 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
Cincinnati Riverview East opened with a 16-2 advantage over Cincinnati School for Creative and Performing Arts through the first quarter.
The SCPA rallied in the second quarter by making it 27-14.
Cincinnati Riverview East struck to a 46-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The SCPA outpointed the Hawks 16-14 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Last season, Cincinnati Riverview East and Cincinnati School for Creative and Performing Arts squared off with Jan. 18, 2022 at Cincinnati Riverview East Academy last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on Feb. 9, Cincinnati Riverview East squared off with Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.