Pickerington North unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus Eastmoor 67-34 Saturday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Pickerington North darted in front of Columbus Eastmoor 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers’ shooting moved in front for a 30-17 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Pickerington North charged to a 51-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 16-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Pickerington North and Columbus Eastmoor faced off on Jan. 8, 2022 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

Recently on Dec. 30, Pickerington North squared off with Dublin Coffman in a basketball game.

