Baltimore Liberty Union topped Circleville Logan Elm 42-33 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Circleville Logan Elm showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-7 advantage over Baltimore Liberty Union as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Braves with a 19-17 lead over the Lions heading into the second quarter.

Baltimore Liberty Union broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-27 lead over Circleville Logan Elm.

The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

Last season, Baltimore Liberty Union and Circleville Logan Elm faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Circleville Logan Elm took on New Lexington on Dec. 30 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

