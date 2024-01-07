Russia rolled past New Bremen for a comfortable 72-47 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Russia High on Jan. 6.

Russia moved in front of New Bremen 18-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders’ offense jumped in front for a 41-21 lead over the Cardinals at the half.

Russia charged to a 66-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Cardinals’ 14-6 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, New Bremen and Russia squared off on Jan. 15, 2022 at Russia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Russia faced off against Dayton Meadowdale and New Bremen took on Dola Hardin Northern on Dec. 30 at New Bremen High School.

