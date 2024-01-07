Xenia Legacy Christian eventually beat Arcanum Franklin Monroe 58-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

The first quarter gave Xenia Legacy Christian a 15-5 lead over Arcanum Franklin Monroe.

The Knights registered a 29-14 advantage at half over the Jets.

Xenia Legacy Christian steamrolled to a 52-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Jets enjoyed an 18-6 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last time Xenia Legacy Christian and Arcanum Franklin Monroe played in a 79-66 game on Dec. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against Toledo Maumee Valley and Xenia Legacy Christian took on Carlisle on Dec. 27 at Carlisle High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.