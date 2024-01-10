OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 9, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary records thin win against Youngstown Chaney

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary finally found a way to top Youngstown Chaney 69-66 on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Youngstown Chaney and Akron St Vincent – St Mary squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Akron St Vincent – St Mary High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Youngstown Chaney faced off against Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown and Akron St Vincent – St Mary took on Youngstown Ursuline on Dec. 27 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

Alliance edges past Minerva in tough test

Alliance posted a narrow 62-57 win over Minerva in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last time Alliance and Minerva played in a 67-61 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Alliance faced off against Beloit West Branch and Minerva took on Alliance Marlington on Jan. 5 at Alliance Marlington High School.

Alliance Marlington exhales after close call with Salem

Alliance Marlington posted a narrow 51-49 win over Salem in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, Alliance Marlington and Salem faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Salem High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Salem faced off against Carrollton and Alliance Marlington took on Minerva on Jan. 5 at Alliance Marlington High School.

Apple Creek Waynedale carves slim margin over Sugarcreek Garaway

Apple Creek Waynedale finally found a way to top Sugarcreek Garaway 63-60 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Apple Creek Waynedale squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

Ashtabula Edgewood slips past Jefferson

Ashtabula Edgewood posted a narrow 77-72 win over Jefferson in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Jefferson faced off on Feb. 15, 2022 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Brookfield and Jefferson took on Madison on Jan. 5 at Madison High School.

Atwater Waterloo earns stressful win over McDonald

Atwater Waterloo finally found a way to top McDonald 61-52 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last time McDonald and Atwater Waterloo played in a 54-51 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, McDonald faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Atwater Waterloo took on Windham on Jan. 3 at Windham High School.

Aurora survives for narrow win over Copley

Aurora posted a narrow 56-49 win over Copley for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Last season, Copley and Aurora faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Aurora High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Copley faced off against Chagrin Falls Kenston and Aurora took on Eastlake North on Dec. 28 at Aurora High School.

Austintown-Fitch pushes over Youngstown Boardman

Austintown-Fitch grabbed a 46-36 victory at the expense of Youngstown Boardman in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, Austintown-Fitch and Youngstown Boardman squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Austintown-Fitch faced off against Canfield South Range and Youngstown Boardman took on Canfield on Jan. 2 at Canfield High School.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon bests Lakeside Marblehead Danbury

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon controlled the action to earn an impressive 81-44 win against Lakeside Marblehead Danbury on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Bascom Hopewell-Loudon an 18-14 lead over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury.

The Chieftains opened an immense 41-23 gap over the Lakers at the intermission.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon steamrolled to a 64-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Chieftains got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-6 edge.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off against Tiffin Calvert and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon took on Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic on Jan. 4 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon Local High School.

Bellefontaine denies Springfield Shawnee’s challenge

Bellefontaine pushed past Springfield Shawnee for a 49-39 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

Bellefontaine jumped in front of Springfield Shawnee 14-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Chieftains’ offense jumped in front for a 23-17 lead over the Braves at the half.

Bellefontaine darted to a 34-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Chieftains held on with a 15-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bellefontaine and Springfield Shawnee faced off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Bellefontaine faced off against Xenia and Springfield Shawnee took on Plain City Alder on Dec. 30 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

Beloit West Branch rides to cruise-control win over Carrollton

It was a tough night for Carrollton which was overmatched by Beloit West Branch in this 58-37 verdict.

Last season, Carrollton and Beloit West Branch squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Beloit West Branch High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Beloit West Branch faced off against Alliance and Carrollton took on Salem on Jan. 5 at Carrollton High School.

Belpre thwarts Parkersburg Christian’s quest

Belpre handed Parkersburg Christian a tough 43-26 loss in a West Virginia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Berlin Hiland crushes Uhrichsville Claymont

It was a tough night for Uhrichsville Claymont which was overmatched by Berlin Hiland in this 64-40 verdict.

Last season, Berlin Hiland and Uhrichsville Claymont faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Berlin Hiland High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Minerva and Berlin Hiland took on Hunting Valley University on Dec. 29 at Hunting Valley University School.

Berlin Center Western Reserve defeats Sebring

It was a tough night for Sebring which was overmatched by Berlin Center Western Reserve in this 70-41 verdict.

Last time Berlin Center Western Reserve and Sebring played in a 62-41 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Sebring faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local and Berlin Center Western Reserve took on Hubbard on Dec. 29 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

Blanchester thwarts Lynchburg-Clay’s quest

Blanchester notched a win against Lynchburg-Clay 59-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last time Lynchburg-Clay and Blanchester played in a 60-47 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 5, Blanchester squared off with Sabina East Clinton in a basketball game.

Botkins escapes close call with Maria Stein Marion Local

Botkins topped Maria Stein Marion Local 49-46 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Botkins opened with a 14-5 advantage over Maria Stein Marion Local through the first quarter.

The Flyers stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 26-24.

Maria Stein Marion Local moved ahead of Botkins 39-35 to start the final quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Trojans, as they climbed out of a hole with a 49-46 scoring margin.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Botkins faced off against Russia and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Wapakoneta on Dec. 30 at Wapakoneta High School.

Bowerston Conotton Valley overcomes Strasburg in seat-squirming affair

Bowerston Conotton Valley posted a narrow 39-36 win over Strasburg on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Strasburg and Bowerston Conotton Valley played in a 49-37 game on Feb. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Strasburg took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Dec. 30 at Strasburg High School.

Bowling Green Otsego survives for narrow win over Bloomdale Elmwood

Bowling Green Otsego posted a narrow 42-40 win over Bloomdale Elmwood in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Last time Bloomdale Elmwood and Bowling Green Otsego played in a 63-25 game on Jan. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Gibsonburg and Bowling Green Otsego took on Metamora Evergreen on Jan. 2 at Bowling Green Otsego High School.

Bristolville Bristol tops Warren Lordstown

Bristolville Bristol rolled past Warren Lordstown for a comfortable 96-36 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last time Bristolville Bristol and Warren Lordstown played in a 74-29 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Bristolville Bristol faced off against Warren Champion and Warren Lordstown took on Cortland Maplewood on Jan. 5 at Warren Lordstown High School.

Brookville earns narrow win over Germantown Valley View

Brookville topped Germantown Valley View 58-53 in a tough tilt at Germantown Valley View High on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Brookville and Germantown Valley View played in a 63-45 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Germantown Valley View faced off against West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Brookville took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Dec. 28 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

Burton Berkshire overwhelms Middlefield Cardinal

Burton Berkshire unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Middlefield Cardinal 69-46 Tuesday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last time Middlefield Cardinal and Burton Berkshire played in a 48-35 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Vienna Mathews and Burton Berkshire took on Garrettsville Garfield on Jan. 3 at Burton Berkshire High School.

Cadiz Harrison Central squeezes past Cambridge

Cadiz Harrison Central finally found a way to top Cambridge 48-39 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Cambridge faced off against Bellaire and Cadiz Harrison Central took on St. Clairsville on Jan. 2 at St. Clairsville High School.

Camden Preble Shawnee survives for narrow win over Hamilton Ross

Camden Preble Shawnee posted a narrow 55-50 win over Hamilton Ross for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Hamilton Ross faced off against Fairfield and Camden Preble Shawnee took on Lewisburg Tri-County North on Dec. 29 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

Campbell Memorial earns stressful win over Brookfield

Campbell Memorial topped Brookfield 54-47 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Last season, Brookfield and Campbell Memorial squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Brookfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Campbell Memorial faced off against Girard and Brookfield took on Ashtabula Edgewood on Jan. 3 at Brookfield High School.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep dominates Corning Miller

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep recorded a big victory over Corning Miller 127-38 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Last season, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Corning Miller faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Corning Miller took on Grove City Christian on Jan. 3 at Corning Miller High School.

Canfield South Range delivers statement win over Niles

Canfield South Range recorded a big victory over Niles 71-36 on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Canfield South Range and Niles faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Canfield South Range High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Canfield South Range faced off against Austintown-Fitch and Niles took on Youngstown Liberty on Jan. 2 at Niles McKinley High School.

Carlisle sprints past Middletown Madison

Carlisle collected a solid win over Middletown Madison in a 54-37 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Carlisle darted in front of Middletown Madison 17-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians registered a 23-12 advantage at half over the Mohawks.

Middletown Madison showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 34-26.

The Indians held on with a 20-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Carlisle and Middletown Madison played in a 59-44 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Carlisle faced off against New Madison Tri-Village and Middletown Madison took on Tipp City Bethel on Jan. 2 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

Chagrin Falls Kenston slips past Mentor Lake Catholic

Chagrin Falls Kenston topped Mentor Lake Catholic 47-44 in a tough tilt on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Mentor Lake Catholic and Chagrin Falls Kenston played in a 84-55 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off against Copley.

Chesapeake posts win at Proctorville Fairland’s expense

Chesapeake collected a solid win over Proctorville Fairland in a 72-62 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last time Proctorville Fairland and Chesapeake played in a 39-37 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Chesapeake faced off against Ironton St Joseph Central and Proctorville Fairland took on South Webster on Dec. 30 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

Chillicothe Unioto bests Chillicothe Huntington

Chillicothe Unioto handled Chillicothe Huntington 63-23 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and Chillicothe Huntington faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Chillicothe Huntington took on Nelsonville-York on Jan. 3 at Nelsonville-York High School.

Chillicothe Zane Trace sprints past Bainbridge Paint Valley

Chillicothe Zane Trace notched a win against Bainbridge Paint Valley 61-43 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Chillicothe Zane Trace opened with a 17-12 advantage over Bainbridge Paint Valley through the first quarter.

The Pioneers opened a colossal 36-20 gap over the Bearcats at the intermission.

Bainbridge Paint Valley drew within 49-39 in the third quarter.

The Pioneers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-4 edge.

Last season, Chillicothe Zane Trace and Bainbridge Paint Valley squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Bainbridge Paint Valley took on Leesburg Fairfield Local on Jan. 2 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

Cincinnati Clark survives for narrow win over Cincinnati North College Hill

Cincinnati Clark topped Cincinnati North College Hill 66-60 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Last season, Cincinnati North College Hill and Cincinnati Clark faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Cincinnati Clark Montessori High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Cincinnati Clark faced off against Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian and Cincinnati North College Hill took on Cincinnati Deer Park on Jan. 3 at Cincinnati North College Hill High School.

Cincinnati Elder pushes over Cincinnati Turpin

Cincinnati Elder handed Cincinnati Turpin a tough 59-43 loss in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 9.

Last season, Cincinnati Elder and Cincinnati Turpin faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Cincinnati Elder High school.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Cincinnati Turpin faced off against Lebanon and Cincinnati Elder took on Hebron Conner on Dec. 30 at Hebron Conner High School.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon comes up short in matchup with Cincinnati Hills Christian

Cincinnati Hills Christian eventually beat St. Bernard Roger Bacon 82-64 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Recently on Dec. 30, St Bernard Roger Bacon squared off with North Raleigh Christian in a basketball game.

Cincinnati McNicholas slips past Cincinnati La Salle

Cincinnati McNicholas topped Cincinnati La Salle 65-60 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cincinnati La Salle High on Jan. 9.

Last season, Cincinnati La Salle and Cincinnati McNicholas faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Cincinnati La Salle faced off against Tallahassee St. John Paul II and Cincinnati McNicholas took on Pensacola Catholic on Dec. 29 at Pensacola Catholic High School.

Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian delivers statement win over Lockland

Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lockland 49-28 Tuesday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Lockland faced off against Ludlow and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian took on Cincinnati Clark on Jan. 2 at Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy.

Cincinnati Moeller defeats Cincinnati Hughes

Cincinnati Moeller earned a convincing 63-28 win over Cincinnati Hughes in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Last time Cincinnati Moeller and Cincinnati Hughes played in a 68-25 game on Dec. 18, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 27, Cincinnati Moeller squared off with Bradenton Southeast in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Riverview East slips past Cincinnati Oyler

Cincinnati Riverview East topped Cincinnati Oyler 70-63 in a tough tilt on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Cincinnati Riverview East and Cincinnati Oyler played in a 66-48 game on Dec. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Cincinnati Riverview East faced off against Cincinnati Gamble.

Cincinnati West Clermont pushes over Cincinnati Mt. Healthy

Cincinnati West Clermont collected a solid win over Cincinnati Mt. Healthy in a 72-54 verdict at Cincinnati West Clermont High on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Cincinnati West Clermont faced off against Loveland and Cincinnati Mt Healthy took on West Chester Lakota West on Dec. 30 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

Cleveland Glenville earns narrow win over Maple Heights

Cleveland Glenville topped Maple Heights 67-58 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Last season, Maple Heights and Cleveland Glenville faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Maple Heights High School.

Recently on Jan. 2, Maple Heights squared off with Lyndhurst Brush in a basketball game.

Cleveland VASJ collects victory over East Cleveland Shaw

Cleveland VASJ grabbed a 78-68 victory at the expense of East Cleveland Shaw in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Painesville Riverside and East Cleveland Shaw took on Cleveland Kennedy on Jan. 3 at Cleveland John F. Kennedy High School.

Coal Grove claims tight victory against Ironton Rock Hill

Coal Grove finally found a way to top Ironton Rock Hill 50-45 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant High on Jan. 9.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 8-8 duel in the first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 16-16 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Coal Grove darted to a 38-26 bulge over Ironton Rock Hill as the fourth quarter began.

The Hornets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Redmen’s 19-12 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last time Ironton Rock Hill and Coal Grove played in a 73-48 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 3, Coal Grove squared off with Raceland in a basketball game.

Columbiana overwhelms East Palestine

Columbiana controlled the action to earn an impressive 81-46 win against East Palestine for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbiana High on Jan. 9.

Last season, Columbiana and East Palestine squared off on Jan. 11, 2022 at Columbiana High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Columbiana faced off against Mineral Ridge and East Palestine took on Sebring on Jan. 3 at Sebring McKinley High School.

Columbiana Heartland pushes over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Columbiana Heartland notched a win against Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 71-53 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Columbiana Heartland faced off against Newton Falls and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas took on Canton Central Catholic on Dec. 29 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

Columbus Beechcroft thwarts Columbus Whetstone’s quest

Columbus Beechcroft eventually beat Columbus Whetstone 70-54 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Last season, Columbus Whetstone and Columbus Beechcroft faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Sylvania Northview and Columbus Whetstone took on Columbus Bishop Hartley on Dec. 27 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

Columbus Briggs claims tight victory against Columbus Eastmoor

Columbus Briggs topped Columbus Eastmoor 79-71 in a tough tilt on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Columbus Eastmoor and Columbus Briggs faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Columbus Briggs High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Columbus Briggs faced off against Columbus St Charles.

Columbus Mifflin carves slim margin over Columbus East

Columbus Mifflin posted a narrow 55-51 win over Columbus East in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, Columbus Mifflin and Columbus East faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Columbus Mifflin High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Columbus Mifflin faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales and Columbus East took on Logan on Dec. 29 at Columbus East High School.

Columbus Northland takes down Columbus Linden-Mckinley

Columbus Northland dismissed Columbus Linden-Mckinley by a 77-53 count in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 9.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 12-12 duel in the first quarter.

The Vikings opened an immense 34-19 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Columbus Northland breathed fire to a 54-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 23-18 edge.

Last time Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Northland played in a 51-49 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 5, Columbus Linden-Mckinley squared off with Columbus Centennial in a basketball game.

Columbus Tree of Life Christian overcomes Columbus Grandview Heights in seat-squirming affair

Columbus Tree of Life Christian topped Columbus Grandview Heights 33-30 in a tough tilt on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Columbus Tree of Life Christian faced off against Etna Liberty Christian and Columbus Grandview Heights took on Rockford Parkway on Dec. 28 at Columbus Grandview Heights High School.

Columbus West overwhelms Columbus Independence

Columbus West left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Columbus Independence from start to finish for a 57-20 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbus Independence High on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Columbus Independence faced off against Dublin Scioto and Columbus West took on Columbus Africentric on Jan. 5 at Columbus West.

Dayton Ponitz earns narrow win over Dayton Stivers

Dayton Ponitz posted a narrow 63-61 win over Dayton Stivers in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Dayton Ponitz faced off against Cincinnati Taft and Dayton Stivers took on Dayton Meadowdale on Jan. 3 at Dayton Stivers.

Dresden Tri-Valley darts by Byesville Meadowbrook

Dresden Tri-Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Byesville Meadowbrook 67-21 Tuesday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last time Dresden Tri-Valley and Byesville Meadowbrook played in a 72-25 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

Recently on Jan. 2, Dresden Tri-Valley squared off with Lancaster Fairfield Union in a basketball game.

East Liverpool collects victory over Steubenville

East Liverpool collected a solid win over Steubenville in a 76-61 verdict at East Liverpool High on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Steubenville and East Liverpool squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at East Liverpool High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, East Liverpool faced off against Coshocton and Steubenville took on Toronto on Dec. 30 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

Elmore Woodmore defeats Kansas Lakota

Elmore Woodmore dismissed Kansas Lakota by a 69-49 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Elmore Woodmore High on Jan. 9.

Last season, Elmore Woodmore and Kansas Lakota faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Gibsonburg and Kansas Lakota took on Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic on Jan. 4 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Fayetteville-Perry escapes close call with Xenia Legacy Christian

Fayetteville-Perry finally found a way to top Xenia Legacy Christian 54-52 on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Xenia Legacy Christian, as it began with a 17-15 edge over Fayetteville-Perry through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 30-23 lead at halftime.

Xenia Legacy Christian darted a small margin over Fayetteville-Perry as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

An 18-11 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Rockets’ defeat of the Knights.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Xenia Legacy Christian faced off against Carlisle and Fayetteville-Perry took on Mt Orab Western Brown on Dec. 28 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

Fort Loramie tops Houston in extra frame

Fort Loramie took full advantage of overtime to defeat Houston 45-39 at Fort Loramie High on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Fort Loramie and Houston squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Fort Loramie High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Fort Loramie faced off against Anna and Houston took on Bradford on Dec. 29 at Houston High School.

Frankfort Adena rides to cruise-control win over Chillicothe Southeastern

Frankfort Adena dominated Chillicothe Southeastern 75-40 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

Last season, Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Southeastern squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Frankfort Adena High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Frankfort Adena faced off against Lucasville Valley and Chillicothe Southeastern took on Portsmouth Clay on Dec. 29 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

Franklin denies Wilmington’s challenge

Franklin eventually beat Wilmington 62-50 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Franklin High on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Franklin faced off against Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Wilmington took on Franklin Bishop Fenwick on Dec. 28 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School.

Franklin Furnace Green posts win at Portsmouth Clay’s expense

Franklin Furnace Green eventually beat Portsmouth Clay 50-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last time Franklin Furnace Green and Portsmouth Clay played in a 83-58 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Franklin Furnace Green faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Portsmouth Clay took on Oak Hill on Jan. 2 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

Gates Mills Hawken darts by Pepper Pike Orange

Gates Mills Hawken’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Pepper Pike Orange 69-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, Pepper Pike Orange and Gates Mills Hawken faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Pepper Pike Orange High School.

Recently on Jan. 4, Gates Mills Hawken squared off with Chesterland West Geauga in a basketball game.

Genoa narrowly defeats Swanton

Genoa pushed past Swanton for a 47-36 win on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Swanton and Genoa played in a 44-38 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Genoa faced off against Wauseon and Swanton took on Maumee on Dec. 29 at Swanton High School.

Goshen claims tight victory against Milford

Goshen posted a narrow 49-46 win over Milford in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Goshen faced off against Hampton and Milford took on Kings Mill Kings on Jan. 2 at Milford.

Grove City pockets slim win over Gahanna Lincoln

Grove City topped Gahanna Lincoln 66-64 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Grove City High on Jan. 9.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Grove City faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Grove City faced off against Columbus Franklin Heights and Gahanna Lincoln took on Parkersburg South on Jan. 2 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

Grove City Christian denies Lancaster Fisher’s challenge

Grove City Christian collected a solid win over Lancaster Fisher in a 66-56 verdict on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Grove City Christian and Lancaster Fisher faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Grove City Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Grove City Christian faced off against Corning Miller and Lancaster Fisher took on Baltimore Liberty Union on Dec. 27 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

Hamilton Badin collects victory over Bellbrook

Hamilton Badin handed Bellbrook a tough 62-50 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and Bellbrook squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Hamilton Badin High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Bellbrook faced off against Waynesville and Hamilton Badin took on Cincinnati St Xavier on Jan. 2 at Hamilton Badin High School.

Harrod Allen East overwhelms Lima Temple Christian

Harrod Allen East dominated Lima Temple Christian 70-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Lima Temple Christian faced off against Fort Jennings and Harrod Allen East took on Toledo Emmanuel Christian on Jan. 3 at Harrod Allen East High School.

Hubbard claims tight victory against Girard

Hubbard posted a narrow 52-46 win over Girard during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

Last season, Girard and Hubbard faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Girard High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Hubbard faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Girard took on Campbell Memorial on Jan. 3 at Campbell Memorial High School.

Huber Heights Wayne dominates Lima

Huber Heights Wayne recorded a big victory over Lima 72-42 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Huber Heights Wayne opened with a 13-4 advantage over Lima through the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 29-17 intermission margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Huber Heights Wayne roared to a 53-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 19-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lima faced off against Reynoldsburg and Huber Heights Wayne took on Centerville on Jan. 2 at Centerville High School.

Ironton St. Joseph Central earns stressful win over Portsmouth Sciotoville East

Ironton St. Joseph Central topped Portsmouth Sciotoville East 55-46 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 9.

Last season, Ironton St Joseph Central and Portsmouth Sciotoville East faced off on Jan. 14, 2022 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Portsmouth Sciotoville East faced off against McDermott Northwest and Ironton St Joseph Central took on Chesapeake on Dec. 30 at Chesapeake High School.

Jackson earns stressful win over Greenfield McClain

Jackson topped Greenfield McClain 44-36 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last time Jackson and Greenfield McClain played in a 70-39 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Jackson faced off against Wheelersburg and Greenfield McClain took on Clarksville Clinton-Massie on Jan. 2 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

Jamestown Greeneview claims victory against Mechanicsburg

Jamestown Greeneview knocked off Mechanicsburg 72-54 on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Jamestown Greeneview faced off against West Liberty-Salem and Mechanicsburg took on Casstown Miami East on Jan. 4 at Mechanicsburg High School.

Kettering Alter carves slim margin over Beavercreek

Kettering Alter posted a narrow 69-62 win over Beavercreek during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

Last season, Kettering Alter and Beavercreek squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Beavercreek High School.

Recently on Dec. 27, Beavercreek squared off with West Chester Lakota West in a basketball game.

Kettering Fairmont tacks win on Dayton Oakwood

Kettering Fairmont’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Dayton Oakwood 70-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Kettering Fairmont opened with a 30-10 advantage over Dayton Oakwood through the first quarter.

The Firebirds opened a giant 42-22 gap over the Lumberjacks at the half.

Kettering Fairmont stormed to a 60-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lumberjacks narrowed the gap 12-10 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Dayton Oakwood squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Kettering Fairmont High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Dayton Oakwood faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and Kettering Fairmont took on Fairfield on Jan. 2 at Kettering Fairmont High School.

Kinsman Badger takes down Southington Chalker

Kinsman Badger dismissed Southington Chalker by a 65-34 count during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

Last season, Kinsman Badger and Southington Chalker faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Kinsman Badger High School.

Recently on Jan. 3, Kinsman Badger squared off with Warren Kennedy in a basketball game.

Kirtland thwarts Orwell Grand Valley’s quest

Kirtland grabbed a 64-53 victory at the expense of Orwell Grand Valley in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Kirtland faced off against Geneva and Orwell Grand Valley took on Conneaut on Dec. 29 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

Latham Western dominates Sebring in convincing showing

Latham Western’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sebring 70-41 at Latham Western High on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Latham Western faced off against Stewart Federal Hocking and Sebring took on New Middletown Springfield Local on Jan. 5 at Sebring McKinley High School.

Leavittsburg LaBrae overcomes Youngstown Liberty

Leavittsburg LaBrae collected a solid win over Youngstown Liberty in a 73-57 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

Last season, Leavittsburg LaBrae and Youngstown Liberty squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off against Hubbard and Youngstown Liberty took on Niles on Jan. 2 at Niles McKinley High School.

Leetonia earns narrow win over Salineville Southern Local

Leetonia finally found a way to top Salineville Southern Local 52-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Leetonia faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Leetonia faced off against Warren Lordstown and Salineville Southern Local took on Richmond Edison on Jan. 2 at Richmond Edison High School.

Lewis Center Orange claims tight victory against Hilliard Bradley

Lewis Center Orange topped Hilliard Bradley 52-50 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Last season, Hilliard Bradley and Lewis Center Orange faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lewis Center Orange faced off against Westerville Central and Hilliard Bradley took on Dresden Tri-Valley on Dec. 28 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

Lexington claims tight victory against Mt. Vernon

Lexington posted a narrow 73-64 win over Mt. Vernon in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Lexington opened with a 21-13 advantage over Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.

The Minutemen opened a lopsided 42-26 gap over the Yellow Jackets at the half.

Mt. Vernon didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 60-46 in the third quarter.

The Minutemen maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 18-13 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lexington and Mt Vernon squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Lexington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lexington faced off against Shelby and Mt Vernon took on Wooster on Dec. 29 at Wooster High School.

Lima Central Catholic earns solid win over Versailles

Lima Central Catholic knocked off Versailles 67-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

Versailles started on steady ground by forging a 14-8 lead over Lima Central Catholic at the end of the first quarter.

The Thunderbirds’ offense darted in front for a 32-27 lead over the Tigers at the half.

Lima Central Catholic moved to a 53-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Thunderbirds held on with a 14-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Versailles faced off against Casstown Miami East and Lima Central Catholic took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Dec. 30 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

Lima Perry overpowers Painesville Harvey in thorough fashion

Lima Perry left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Painesville Harvey from start to finish for a 74-50 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Painesville Harvey faced off against Beachwood and Lima Perry took on Eastlake North on Jan. 3 at Lima Perry High School.

Lisbon pockets slim win over Hanoverton United

Lisbon topped Hanoverton United 47-39 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, Lisbon and Hanoverton United squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Lisbon faced off against East Hanover Hanover Park.

London scores early, pulls away from St. Paris Graham

London scored early and often in a 61-24 win over St. Paris Graham for an Ohio boys basketball victory at London High on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 29, St Paris Graham faced off against Urbana.

London Madison-Plains slips past West Jefferson

London Madison-Plains topped West Jefferson 37-36 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Last season, London Madison-Plains and West Jefferson squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at London Madison-Plains High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, West Jefferson faced off against Springfield Catholic Central.

Lore City Buckeye Trail takes down Newcomerstown

Lore City Buckeye Trail rolled past Newcomerstown for a comfortable 54-31 victory at Newcomerstown High on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Newcomerstown faced off against Beallsville and Lore City Buckeye Trail took on Strasburg on Dec. 30 at Strasburg High School.

Loveland tops Lebanon

Loveland notched a win against Lebanon 76-59 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 9.

Last season, Loveland and Lebanon squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Loveland High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Loveland faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Lebanon took on Cincinnati Turpin on Jan. 2 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

Lowellville pushes over North Jackson Jackson-Milton

Lowellville collected a solid win over North Jackson Jackson-Milton in a 62-46 verdict in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 9.

Last time Lowellville and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 55-42 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 2, Lowellville squared off with Youngstown Valley Christian in a basketball game.

Madison scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Conneaut

Madison rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 79-43 win over Conneaut for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Conneaut High on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Conneaut faced off against Fairport Harbor Fairport and Madison took on Jefferson on Jan. 5 at Madison High School.

Mantua Crestwood prevails over Wickliffe

Mantua Crestwood unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Wickliffe 74-47 Tuesday for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Mantua Crestwood High on Jan. 9.

Last time Wickliffe and Mantua Crestwood played in a 69-62 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae.

Marietta prevails over Belpre

It was a tough night for Belpre which was overmatched by Marietta in this 71-46 verdict.

Last season, Marietta and Belpre faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Marietta High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Marietta faced off against Tipp City Bethel.

Martins Ferry pushes over East Liverpool Beaver

Martins Ferry eventually beat East Liverpool Beaver 77-63 on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Martins Ferry faced off against Belmont Union Local and East Liverpool Beaver took on Wintersville Indian Creek on Jan. 2 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

Massillon overpowers Cleveland Marshall in thorough fashion

Massillon controlled the action to earn an impressive 75-29 win against Cleveland Marshall in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Cleveland Marshall faced off against Lyndhurst Brush and Massillon took on North Canton Hoover on Jan. 2 at Massillon Washington High School.

Massillon Jackson holds off Canton McKinley

Massillon Jackson topped Canton McKinley 80-72 in a tough tilt on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Massillon Jackson moved in front of Canton McKinley 22-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Polar Bears’ shooting jumped in front for a 42-33 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs managed an 18-17 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last time Massillon Jackson and Canton McKinley played in a 70-51 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Canton McKinley faced off against Uniontown Green and Massillon Jackson took on Massillon Perry on Jan. 5 at Massillon Perry High School.

McConnelsville Morgan overcomes Crooksville

McConnelsville Morgan eventually beat Crooksville 60-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, McConnelsville Morgan and Crooksville squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Crooksville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, McConnelsville Morgan faced off against Baltimore Liberty Union and Crooksville took on Corning Miller on Dec. 30 at Crooksville High School.

Miamisburg tops Trenton Edgewood

Miamisburg collected a solid win over Trenton Edgewood in a 56-37 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

Last time Miamisburg and Trenton Edgewood played in a 63-33 game on Dec. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Trenton Edgewood faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Miamisburg took on Dayton West Carrollton on Jan. 2 at Miamisburg High School.

Miamisburg Dayton Christian routs West Alexandria Twin Valley South

Miamisburg Dayton Christian handled West Alexandria Twin Valley South 83-47 in an impressive showing on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Miamisburg Dayton Christian and West Alexandria Twin Valley South played in a 60-47 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Waynesville and West Alexandria Twin Valley South took on Germantown Valley View on Dec. 29 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

Millersport barely beats Lancaster Fairfield Christian

Millersport posted a narrow 55-54 win over Lancaster Fairfield Christian for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Last season, Millersport and Lancaster Fairfield Christian squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Millersport High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Lancaster Fairfield Christian faced off against Vincent Warren and Millersport took on Granville Christian on Dec. 29 at Millersport High School.

Minford earns narrow win over South Webster

Minford topped South Webster 58-55 in a tough tilt on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Minford a 15-11 lead over South Webster.

The Falcons registered a 29-23 advantage at halftime over the Jeeps.

South Webster showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 40-36.

The Jeeps closed the lead with a 19-18 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last time Minford and South Webster played in a 69-58 game on Feb. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Minford faced off against Williamsport Westfall and South Webster took on McArthur Vinton County on Jan. 2 at South Webster High School.

Mogadore Field dominates Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown

It was a tough night for Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown which was overmatched by Mogadore Field in this 67-31 verdict.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Mogadore Field faced off against Norton and Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown took on Youngstown Chaney on Jan. 5 at Youngstown Chaney High School.

Monroe edges past Oxford Talawanda in tough test

Monroe topped Oxford Talawanda 55-48 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Recently on Dec. 28, Oxford Talawanda squared off with Lebanon in a basketball game.

Morrow Little Miami squeezes past Cincinnati Northwest

Morrow Little Miami posted a narrow 63-56 win over Cincinnati Northwest on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Cincinnati Northwest faced off against St Leon East Central and Morrow Little Miami took on Mt Orab Western Brown on Jan. 3 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

New Albany pockets slim win over Pickerington North

New Albany topped Pickerington North 48-41 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

Last season, Pickerington North and New Albany squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at New Albany High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Pickerington North faced off against Dublin Coffman and New Albany took on Delaware Berlin on Dec. 28 at New Albany High School.

Massillon Tuslaw comes up short in matchup with New Franklin Manchester

New Franklin Manchester handed Massillon Tuslaw a tough 60-45 loss during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

Last time New Franklin Manchester and Massillon Tuslaw played in a 56-40 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Wooster Triway.

New Lexington holds off Thornville Sheridan

New Lexington posted a narrow 57-48 win over Thornville Sheridan in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

The first quarter gave New Lexington a 13-12 lead over Thornville Sheridan.

The Generals had a 25-19 edge on the Panthers at the beginning of the third quarter.

New Lexington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-35 lead over Thornville Sheridan.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-13 edge.

Last time New Lexington and Thornville Sheridan played in a 57-34 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 2, New Lexington faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Thornville Sheridan took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Dec. 29 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

New Middletown Springfield Local routs Mineral Ridge

New Middletown Springfield Local rolled past Mineral Ridge for a comfortable 57-22 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and Mineral Ridge faced off on Dec. 16, 2022 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against Sebring and Mineral Ridge took on Columbiana on Jan. 2 at Columbiana High School.

New Philadelphia slips past Wooster

New Philadelphia topped Wooster 47-42 in a tough tilt on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Wooster faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Wooster High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Wooster faced off against Mt Vernon and New Philadelphia took on New Concord Glenn on Jan. 2 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

Newton Falls edges past Garrettsville Garfield in tough test

Newton Falls posted a narrow 55-47 win over Garrettsville Garfield for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Last season, Newton Falls and Garrettsville Garfield squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Newton Falls High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Burton Berkshire and Newton Falls took on Columbiana Heartland on Jan. 2 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

Old Fort overwhelms Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic

Old Fort dismissed Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic by a 66-32 count on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Old Fort and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Old Fort High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic faced off against Kansas Lakota and Old Fort took on New Riegel on Jan. 4 at New Riegel High School.

Parma Heights Holy Name survives for narrow win over Hebron Lakewood

Parma Heights Holy Name finally found a way to top Hebron Lakewood 82-78 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township.

Perrysburg delivers statement win over Fremont Ross

It was a tough night for Fremont Ross which was overmatched by Perrysburg in this 86-63 verdict.

The first quarter gave Perrysburg a 25-12 lead over Fremont Ross.

The Little Giants battled back to make it 40-29 at the intermission.

Perrysburg breathed fire to a 62-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets held on with a 24-21 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Perrysburg faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton.

Pickerington Central defeats Lancaster

Pickerington Central earned a convincing 63-42 win over Lancaster in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Last season, Pickerington Central and Lancaster faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Lancaster High School.

Recently on Dec. 29, Lancaster squared off with Columbus Hamilton Township in a basketball game.

Piqua earns narrow win over Troy

Piqua topped Troy 50-47 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Last season, Troy and Piqua faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Piqua High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Piqua faced off against Dayton Meadowdale and Troy took on Dayton West Carrollton on Dec. 29 at Troy High School.

Plain City Alder races in front to defeat Bellefontaine Logan

An early dose of momentum helped Plain City Alder to a 62-24 runaway past Bellefontaine Logan on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Plain City Alder and Bellefontaine Logan squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Plain City Alder faced off against Columbus Bishop Hartley and Bellefontaine Logan took on North Lewisburg Triad on Dec. 30 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

Point Pleasant tacks win on Bidwell River Valley

Point Pleasant’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bidwell River Valley 57-31 at Point Pleasant High on Jan. 9 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Bidwell River Valley and Point Pleasant squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Point Pleasant High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Point Pleasant faced off against Reedsville Eastern.

Pomeroy Meigs slips past Beverly Fort Frye

Pomeroy Meigs posted a narrow 75-66 win over Beverly Fort Frye in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Pomeroy Meigs faced off against Reedsville Eastern and Beverly Fort Frye took on St Marys on Jan. 3 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

Portsmouth routs Ironton

Portsmouth handled Ironton 67-37 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

The first quarter gave Portsmouth a 17-10 lead over Ironton.

The Trojans registered a 41-20 advantage at halftime over the Fighting Tigers.

Portsmouth and Ironton each scored in the third quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 15-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ironton and Portsmouth faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Portsmouth High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Ironton faced off against Ona Cabell Midland and Portsmouth took on Wheelersburg on Dec. 29 at Wheelersburg High School.

Ravenna Southeast barely beats Akron Springfield

Ravenna Southeast topped Akron Springfield 72-64 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Ravenna Southeast High on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Rootstown.

Richwood North Union overcomes New Carlisle Tecumseh in seat-squirming affair

Richwood North Union posted a narrow 59-54 win over New Carlisle Tecumseh in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 9.

Last season, Richwood North Union and New Carlisle Tecumseh squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Richwood North Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off against Springfield Northwestern and Richwood North Union took on Bellefontaine on Dec. 29 at Richwood North Union High School.

Seaman North Adams narrowly defeats Batavia

Seaman North Adams notched a win against Batavia 74-56 on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Batavia and Seaman North Adams squared off on Jan. 11, 2022 at Batavia High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Batavia faced off against Cincinnati Mariemont and Seaman North Adams took on Peebles on Dec. 29 at Peebles High School.

Sherwood Fairview pockets slim win over Delta

Sherwood Fairview topped Delta 48-41 in a tough tilt at Sherwood Fairview High on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Fayette and Delta took on Ottawa Hills on Dec. 29 at Delta High School.

Sidney secures a win over Greenville

Sidney knocked off Greenville 56-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, Sidney and Greenville squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Greenville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Greenville faced off against Fairborn and Sidney took on Clayton Northmont on Jan. 3 at Clayton Northmont High School.

Sidney Lehman dominates Union City Mississinawa Valley in convincing showing

Sidney Lehman controlled the action to earn an impressive 70-38 win against Union City Mississinawa Valley for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Union City Mississinawa Valley High on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off against Ansonia and Sidney Lehman took on Bellefontaine Calvary Christian on Jan. 2 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

South Point dominates Gallipolis Gallia in convincing showing

South Point earned a convincing 70-43 win over Gallipolis Gallia in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Last season, South Point and Gallipolis Gallia squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 3, South Point faced off against Huntington Spring Valley and Gallipolis Gallia took on Washington Court House Washington on Jan. 2 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

Springfield Catholic Central thwarts North Lewisburg Triad’s quest

Springfield Catholic Central eventually beat North Lewisburg Triad 52-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, Springfield Catholic Central and North Lewisburg Triad faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Springfield Catholic Central faced off against West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad took on Bellefontaine Logan on Dec. 30 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

Springfield Kenton Ridge slips past Lewistown Indian Lake

Springfield Kenton Ridge posted a narrow 60-56 win over Lewistown Indian Lake on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Springfield Kenton Ridge and Lewistown Indian Lake squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off against Springfield and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Columbus Bishop Hartley on Dec. 29 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

St. Clairsville carves slim margin over Belmont Union Local

St. Clairsville finally found a way to top Belmont Union Local 68-66 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and St. Clairsville squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Belmont Union Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Belmont Union Local faced off against Martins Ferry and St. Clairsville took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Jan. 2 at St. Clairsville High School.

Stewart Federal Hocking prevails over Albany Alexander

Stewart Federal Hocking controlled the action to earn an impressive 75-40 win against Albany Alexander on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Stewart Federal Hocking faced off against Latham Western and Albany Alexander took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Dec. 30 at Albany Alexander High School.

Struthers defeats Cortland Lakeview

Struthers dismissed Cortland Lakeview by a 61-40 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Struthers darted in front of Cortland Lakeview 21-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense charged in front for a 36-17 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Struthers steamrolled to a 49-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs closed the lead with a 13-12 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Struthers and Cortland Lakeview faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Struthers faced off against Warren Howland and Cortland Lakeview took on Warren Champion on Dec. 30 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut collects victory over Dublin Scioto

Sunbury Big Walnut notched a win against Dublin Scioto 64-51 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 9.

Last time Sunbury Big Walnut and Dublin Scioto played in a 61-49 game on Feb. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against New Lexington and Dublin Scioto took on Columbus Independence on Dec. 30 at Columbus Independence High School.

Tiffin Calvert records thin win against Gibsonburg

Tiffin Calvert finally found a way to top Gibsonburg 59-52 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Gibsonburg squared off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Gibsonburg took on Elmore Woodmore on Jan. 4 at Gibsonburg High School.

Tiffin Columbian takes down Rossford

Tiffin Columbian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Rossford 61-35 Tuesday in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 9.

Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Rossford squared off on Feb. 25, 2022 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Clyde and Rossford took on Bryan on Dec. 30 at Bryan High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe carves slim margin over Vandalia Butler

Tipp City Tippecanoe finally found a way to top Vandalia Butler 39-30 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Aviators jumped a meager margin over the Red Devils as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Tipp City Tippecanoe broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-23 lead over Vandalia Butler.

The Red Devils held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Vandalia Butler and Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Vandalia Butler High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Vandalia Butler faced off against Sidney.

Toronto tacks win on Steubenville Catholic Central

Toronto scored early and often to roll over Steubenville Catholic Central 57-26 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Toronto opened with a 12-7 advantage over Steubenville Catholic Central through the first quarter.

The Red Knights opened a small 27-14 gap over the Crusaders at halftime.

Toronto roared to a 42-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Knights held on with a 15-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Toronto faced off against Steubenville and Steubenville Catholic Central took on New Cumberland Oak Glen on Jan. 5 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

Trotwood-Madison overpowers Cincinnati Withrow in thorough fashion

Trotwood-Madison controlled the action to earn an impressive 65-43 win against Cincinnati Withrow on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Trotwood-Madison faced off against Hazel Green and Cincinnati Withrow took on Cincinnati Taft on Dec. 28 at Cincinnati Taft High School.

Uniontown Green escapes Canton GlenOak in thin win

Uniontown Green posted a narrow 61-53 win over Canton GlenOak on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Uniontown Green and Canton GlenOak faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Canton GlenOak High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Canton GlenOak faced off against Olmsted Falls and Uniontown Green took on Canton McKinley on Jan. 5 at Canton McKinley High School.

Urbana crushes Springfield Northwestern

Urbana raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 62-20 win over Springfield Northwestern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Urbana breathed fire in front of Springfield Northwestern 24-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Hillclimbers registered a 38-7 advantage at half over the Warriors.

Urbana jumped to a 53-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hillclimbers held on with a 9-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Urbana and Springfield Northwestern played in a 57-27 game on Feb. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Urbana faced off against St Paris Graham and Springfield Northwestern took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Dec. 30 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

Vienna Mathews pushes over Windham

Vienna Mathews collected a solid win over Windham in a 60-42 verdict at Windham High on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Vienna Mathews and Windham faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Windham High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Windham faced off against Atwater Waterloo and Vienna Mathews took on Middlefield Cardinal on Jan. 2 at Vienna Mathews High School.

Vincent Warren tacks win on The Plains Athens

Vincent Warren raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 77-27 win over The Plains Athens in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 27, The Plains Athens faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Vincent Warren took on Lancaster Fairfield Christian on Jan. 2 at Vincent Warren High School.

Warren Champion grinds out close victory over Columbiana Crestview

Warren Champion topped Columbiana Crestview 55-51 in a tough tilt at Warren Champion High on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Warren Champion faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Warren Champion High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Warren Champion faced off against Bristolville Bristol and Columbiana Crestview took on McDonald on Dec. 29 at McDonald High School.

Warren Howland thwarts Poland Seminary’s quest

Warren Howland notched a win against Poland Seminary 50-34 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Warren Howland faced off against Struthers and Poland Seminary took on Canfield on Dec. 28 at Canfield High School.

Washington Court House Miami Trace pushes over Chillicothe

Washington Court House Miami Trace knocked off Chillicothe 45-35 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Washington Court House Miami Trace and Chillicothe faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off against Circleville and Chillicothe took on Toledo Maumee Valley on Jan. 2 at Chillicothe High School.

Washington Court House Washington denies Hillsboro’s challenge

Washington Court House Washington notched a win against Hillsboro 65-52 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Hillsboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-12 advantage over Washington Court House Washington as the first quarter ended.

The Blue Lions’ shooting jumped in front for a 29-22 lead over the Indians at the half.

Hillsboro stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 46-42.

The Blue Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-10 edge.

Last season, Washington Court House Washington and Hillsboro squared off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Hillsboro High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Washington Court House Washington faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and Hillsboro took on Winchester Eastern on Jan. 3 at Winchester Eastern High School.

Wellsville exhales after close call with Youngstown Valley Christian

Wellsville topped Youngstown Valley Christian 70-66 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, Wellsville and Youngstown Valley Christian squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Wellsville faced off against New Cumberland Oak Glen and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Lowellville on Jan. 2 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

West Chester Lakota West prevails over Mason

West Chester Lakota West raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-38 win over Mason for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Mason squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Cincinnati Mt Healthy and Mason took on Naples Golden Gate on Dec. 27 at Naples Golden Gate High School.

West Liberty-Salem records thin win against Cedarville

West Liberty-Salem topped Cedarville 63-59 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last time Cedarville and West Liberty-Salem played in a 66-47 game on Jan. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 2, West Liberty-Salem faced off against Jamestown Greeneview.

Westerville Central sprints past Galloway Westland

Westerville Central handed Galloway Westland a tough 77-60 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Westerville Central High on Jan. 9.

Last time Westerville Central and Galloway Westland played in a 85-33 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Westerville Central faced off against Lewis Center Orange and Galloway Westland took on Pataskala Watkins Memorial on Dec. 27 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

Westerville Northside Christian crushes Granville Christian

Westerville Northside Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Granville Christian 78-42 Tuesday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, Westerville Northside Christian and Granville Christian squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Westerville Northside Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Westerville Northside Christian faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Granville Christian took on Millersport on Dec. 29 at Millersport High School.

Wheelersburg earns solid win over Waverly

Wheelersburg handed Waverly a tough 55-45 loss in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Wheelersburg opened with a 19-9 advantage over Waverly through the first quarter.

The Tigers showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 34-26.

Wheelersburg jumped to a 42-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 13-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Wheelersburg and Waverly played in a 70-37 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Waverly faced off against Piketon and Wheelersburg took on Jackson on Jan. 2 at Jackson High School.

Williamsport Westfall holds off Piketon

Williamsport Westfall finally found a way to top Piketon 37-32 at Piketon High on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Williamsport Westfall and Piketon squared off on Feb. 21, 2023 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Piketon faced off against Peebles and Williamsport Westfall took on Hebron Lakewood on Dec. 30 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

Willoughby South escapes close call with Warren Harding

Willoughby South posted a narrow 56-47 win over Warren Harding in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Warren Harding faced off against Erie First Christian and Willoughby South took on Lima Perry on Dec. 29 at Willoughby South High School.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley secures a win over Racine Southern

Willow Wood Symmes Valley pushed past Racine Southern for a 55-45 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Racine Southern faced off against Ravenswood and Willow Wood Symmes Valley took on New Boston Glenwood on Jan. 2 at New Boston Glenwood High School.

Winchester Eastern rides to cruise-control win over Mowrystown Whiteoak

It was a tough night for Mowrystown Whiteoak which was overmatched by Winchester Eastern in this 61-22 verdict.

Last season, Winchester Eastern and Mowrystown Whiteoak squared off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

Recently on Jan. 3, Winchester Eastern squared off with Hillsboro in a basketball game.

Wintersville Indian Creek earns narrow win over Bellaire

Wintersville Indian Creek posted a narrow 51-46 win over Bellaire in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Bellaire showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-12 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek as the first quarter ended.

The Big Reds had a 29-24 edge on the Redskins at the beginning of the third quarter.

Wintersville Indian Creek broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-31 lead over Bellaire.

The Redskins chalked up this decision in spite of the Big Reds’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Bellaire and Wintersville Indian Creek squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Bellaire High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Bellaire faced off against Cambridge and Wintersville Indian Creek took on East Liverpool Beaver on Jan. 2 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

Wintersville Jefferson Christian survives for narrow win over Beaver Falls Plants and Pillers Homeschool

Wintersville Jefferson Christian finally found a way to top Beaver Falls Plants and Pillers Homeschool 73-70 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Wintersville Jefferson County Christian High on Jan. 9.

Last time Wintersville Jefferson Christian and Beaver Falls Plants and Pillers Homeschool played in a 56-37 game on Jan. 18, 2023.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney escapes close call with Youngstown East

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney topped Youngstown East 51-46 in a tough tilt on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Youngstown East faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Youngstown East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Youngstown East faced off against Willoughby Cornerstone and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Youngstown Valley Christian on Dec. 30 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

Zanesville Maysville overpowers Duncan Falls Philo in thorough fashion

Zanesville Maysville scored early and often to roll over Duncan Falls Philo 96-67 on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and Duncan Falls Philo squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Richmond Edison and Zanesville Maysville took on Malvern on Jan. 2 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley outlasts Magnolia Sandy Valley

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley notched a win against Magnolia Sandy Valley 59-46 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

Last season, Magnolia Sandy Valley and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley squared off on Feb. 21, 2023 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Hannibal River and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Dec. 29 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

