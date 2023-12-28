Sherwood Fairview topped Fayette 55-47 in a tough tilt on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Sherwood Fairview opened with a 15-11 advantage over Fayette through the first quarter.

The Eagles moved ahead by earning a 27-22 advantage over the Apaches at the end of the second quarter.

Fayette darted a close margin over Sherwood Fairview as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Apaches fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Eagles.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Archbold and Fayette took on Morenci on Dec. 22 at Morenci High School.

