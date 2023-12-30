Columbus Bishop Hartley knocked off Lewistown Indian Lake 70-58 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 29.

Columbus Bishop Hartley moved in front of Lewistown Indian Lake 18-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks opened a close 36-24 gap over the Lakers at halftime.

Columbus Bishop Hartley darted to a 56-42 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lakers rallied with a 16-14 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Hawks prevailed.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against Jackson Center and Columbus Bishop Hartley took on Dover on Dec. 22 at Dover High School.

