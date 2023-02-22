Washington Court House Washington could finally catch its breath after a close call against Hillsboro in a 60-54 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Feb. 22.

Hillsboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-7 advantage over Washington Court House Washington as the first quarter ended.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.