South Webster knocked off McArthur Vinton County 71-60 on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave South Webster a 22-13 lead over McArthur Vinton County.

The Vikings had a 36-32 edge on the Jeeps at the beginning of the third quarter.

South Webster broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 50-46 lead over McArthur Vinton County.

The Jeeps held on with a 21-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 22, South Webster faced off against Oak Hill and McArthur Vinton County took on Chillicothe on Dec. 28 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

