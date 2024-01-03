Leesburg Fairfield Local raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 70-45 win over Bainbridge Paint Valley in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 2.

Last time Leesburg Fairfield Local and Bainbridge Paint Valley played in a 54-32 game on Feb. 18, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Circleville and Leesburg Fairfield Local took on Fayetteville-Perry on Dec. 22 at Fayetteville-Perry High School.

