Plain City Alder earned a convincing 59-30 win over Springfield Shawnee in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Plain City Alder darted in front of Springfield Shawnee 12-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Pioneers opened an enormous 33-16 gap over the Braves at the intermission.

Plain City Alder jumped to a 50-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pioneers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-6 edge.

Last time Plain City Alder and Springfield Shawnee played in a 51-40 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Richwood North Union and Plain City Alder took on New Bremen on Dec. 23 at New Bremen High School.

