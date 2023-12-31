Bryan topped Rossford 60-58 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Bryan High on Dec. 30.

Bryan opened with a 16-12 advantage over Rossford through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears registered a 33-28 advantage at half over the Bulldogs.

Rossford came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Bryan 47-45.

It took a 15-11 rally, but the Golden Bears were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Bryan faced off against Pettisville and Rossford took on Genoa on Dec. 22 at Rossford High School.

