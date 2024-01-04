Warren Kennedy controlled the action to earn an impressive 78-41 win against Kinsman Badger on Jan. 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Warren Kennedy a 31-6 lead over Kinsman Badger.

The Eagles’ shooting thundered in front for a 51-18 lead over the Braves at halftime.

Warren Kennedy stormed to a 65-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-12 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Warren Kennedy faced off against Youngstown Boardman and Kinsman Badger took on Girard on Dec. 29 at Girard High School.

