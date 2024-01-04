Campbell Memorial knocked off Girard 50-40 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Campbell Memorial High on Jan. 3.

Last season, Girard and Campbell Memorial squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Girard High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Campbell Memorial faced off against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Girard took on Kinsman Badger on Dec. 29 at Girard High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.