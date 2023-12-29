Hilliard Bradley scored early and often to roll over Dresden Tri-Valley 73-50 at Dresden Tri-Valley High on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Hilliard Bradley opened with a 14-12 advantage over Dresden Tri-Valley through the first quarter.

The Jaguars registered a 39-25 advantage at halftime over the Scotties.

Hilliard Bradley steamrolled to a 57-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-13 edge.

Last season, Hilliard Bradley and Dresden Tri-Valley faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Zanesville Maysville and Hilliard Bradley took on Dayton Stivers on Dec. 16 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.