Urbana collected a solid win over St. Paris Graham in a 44-25 verdict in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 29.

Last season, Urbana and St Paris Graham squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Urbana High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, St Paris Graham faced off against Springfield Northwestern and Urbana took on Kettering Fairmont on Dec. 19 at Urbana High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.