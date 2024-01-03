Malvern pushed past Zanesville Maysville for a 75-64 win at Zanesville Maysville High on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Malvern jumped in front of Zanesville Maysville 19-18 to begin the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Panthers with a 36-35 lead over the Hornets heading into the second quarter.

Malvern broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 49-47 lead over Zanesville Maysville.

The Hornets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 26-17 edge.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and Malvern squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Malvern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Zanesville and Malvern took on Strasburg on Dec. 22 at Malvern High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.