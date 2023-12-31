Crooksville collected a solid win over Corning Miller in a 67-52 verdict at Crooksville High on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Crooksville a 22-12 lead over Corning Miller.

The Falcons bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 35-31.

Crooksville jumped to a 50-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Ceramics got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-10 edge.

Last season, Crooksville and Corning Miller squared off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Corning Miller High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Crooksville faced off against Pomeroy Meigs and Corning Miller took on Nelsonville-York on Dec. 23 at Corning Miller High School.

