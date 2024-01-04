Geneva finally found a way to top Kirtland 53-51 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 3.

Geneva darted in front of Kirtland 13-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets had a 26-25 edge on the Eagles at the beginning of the third quarter.

Kirtland moved a meager margin over Geneva as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Eagles rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Hornets 12-9 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last time Kirtland and Geneva played in a 70-59 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Geneva faced off against Burton Berkshire and Kirtland took on Independence on Dec. 29 at Independence High School.

