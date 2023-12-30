Fort Jennings topped Lima Temple Christian 56-51 in a tough tilt on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Fort Jennings and Lima Temple Christian faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Fort Jennings High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Lima Temple Christian faced off against New Knoxville and Fort Jennings took on Van Wert Lincolnview on Dec. 23 at Van Wert Lincolnview High School.

