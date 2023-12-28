Carlisle finally found a way to top Xenia Legacy Christian 48-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

The start wasn’t the problem for Xenia Legacy Christian, as it began with a 11-5 edge over Carlisle through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 24-13 advantage over the Indians at the half.

Xenia Legacy Christian jumped a meager margin over Carlisle as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

A 24-8 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Indians’ defeat of the Knights.

Last season, Carlisle and Xenia Legacy Christian faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Carlisle faced off against Eaton and Xenia Legacy Christian took on Springfield Emmanuel Christian on Dec. 19 at Springfield Emmanuel Christian Academy.

