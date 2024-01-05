Bascom Hopewell-Loudon eventually beat Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic 52-37 on Jan. 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic faced off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic took on Gibsonburg on Dec. 22 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

