Newton Falls handed Columbiana Heartland a tough 71-58 loss in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 2.

Newton Falls jumped in front of Columbiana Heartland 16-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions showed their spirit while rallying to within 28-25 at the intermission.

Newton Falls steamrolled to a 52-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions rallied in the final quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Newton Falls and Columbiana Heartland faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Columbiana Heartland faced off against McDonald and Newton Falls took on Warren Howland on Dec. 22 at Newton Falls High School.

