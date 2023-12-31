Fairfield unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Hamilton Ross 76-52 Saturday on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Fairfield and Hamilton Ross played in a 74-60 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Fairfield faced off against Cincinnati St Xavier and Hamilton Ross took on Holland Springfield on Dec. 22 at Hamilton Ross High School.

