Ottawa Hills handed Delta a tough 60-48 loss at Delta High on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Ottawa Hills a 20-13 lead over Delta.

The Green Bears registered a 36-19 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Delta fought back in the third quarter to make it 48-35.

The Panthers enjoyed a 13-12 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Delta and Ottawa Hills faced off on Dec. 15, 2022 at Delta High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Delta faced off against Metamora Evergreen and Ottawa Hills took on Metamora Evergreen on Dec. 14 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.