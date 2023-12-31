Lima Central Catholic topped Ottawa-Glandorf 56-54 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Ottawa-Glandorf showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-9 advantage over Lima Central Catholic as the first quarter ended.

The Thunderbirds and the Titans were deadlocked at 23-23 heading to the third quarter.

Lima Central Catholic moved to a 38-36 bulge over Ottawa-Glandorf as the final quarter began.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Lima Central Catholic faced off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Lima Bath and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Toledo Bowsher on Dec. 22 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

