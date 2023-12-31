A swift early pace pushed Dublin Scioto past Columbus Independence Saturday 71-37 on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Dublin Scioto a 25-10 lead over Columbus Independence.

The Irish’s shooting thundered in front for a 43-17 lead over the 76ers at the intermission.

Dublin Scioto thundered to a 56-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The 76ers narrowed the gap 17-15 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Columbus Independence faced off against Galloway Westland and Dublin Scioto took on Dublin Jerome on Dec. 23 at Dublin Jerome High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.