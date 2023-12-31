Casstown Miami East finally found a way to top Versailles 47-39 at Versailles High on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Casstown Miami East a 14-8 lead over Versailles.

The Vikings registered a 24-18 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Versailles bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 37-33.

The Vikings held on with a 10-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Casstown Miami East and Versailles played in a 69-51 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Versailles faced off against Fort Loramie and Casstown Miami East took on De Graff Riverside on Dec. 22 at De Graff Riverside High School.

