Vandalia Butler notched a win against Sidney 50-38 on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Vandalia Butler a 10-8 lead over Sidney.

The Aviators opened a meager 18-15 gap over the Yellow Jackets at halftime.

Vandalia Butler stormed to a 39-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellow Jackets narrowed the gap 15-11 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Sidney and Vandalia Butler faced off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Vandalia Butler High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Sidney faced off against Piqua and Vandalia Butler took on Piqua on Dec. 19 at Vandalia Butler High School.

