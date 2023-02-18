Bellefontaine found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Springfield Shawnee 46-37 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Feb. 18.
Bellefontaine jumped in front of Springfield Shawnee 13-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Chieftains opened a tight 22-13 gap over the Braves at the half.
Springfield Shawnee showed some mettle by fighting back to a 32-26 count in the third quarter.
The Chieftains hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-11 advantage in the frame.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
