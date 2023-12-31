Maria Stein Marion Local finally found a way to top Wapakoneta 51-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

The start wasn’t the problem for Wapakoneta, as it began with a 12-10 edge over Maria Stein Marion Local through the end of the first quarter.

The Flyers’ shooting jumped in front for a 22-20 lead over the Redskins at the half.

Maria Stein Marion Local moved to a 35-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Flyers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Redskins’ 21-16 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last time Maria Stein Marion Local and Wapakoneta played in a 47-29 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Wapakoneta faced off against Lima Perry and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Anna on Dec. 23 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

