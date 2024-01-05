Tiffin Calvert recorded a big victory over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury 66-29 on Jan. 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Tiffin Calvert a 15-6 lead over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury.

The Senecas fought to a 37-12 halftime margin at the Lakers’ expense.

Tiffin Calvert jumped to a 58-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Senecas chalked up this decision in spite of the Lakers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last time Tiffin Calvert and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury played in a 55-28 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off against Arcadia and Tiffin Calvert took on New Riegel on Dec. 22 at New Riegel High School.

