Zanesville Maysville delivered all the smoke to disorient Duncan Falls Philo and flew away with a 78-41 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31.

Zanesville Maysville opened with a 24-12 advantage over Duncan Falls Philo through the first quarter.

