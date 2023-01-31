Zanesville Maysville delivered all the smoke to disorient Duncan Falls Philo and flew away with a 78-41 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31.
Zanesville Maysville opened with a 24-12 advantage over Duncan Falls Philo through the first quarter.
The Panthers opened a colossal 48-29 gap over the Electrics at the half.
Zanesville Maysville steamrolled to a 66-37 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-4 edge.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.