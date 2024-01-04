Grove City Christian rolled past Corning Miller for a comfortable 72-47 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 3.

Last season, Grove City Christian and Corning Miller faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Grove City Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Corning Miller faced off against Nelsonville-York and Grove City Christian took on Milford Center Fairbanks on Dec. 29 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.