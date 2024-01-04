Columbus St. Francis DeSales unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus Mifflin 76-49 Wednesday on Jan. 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales opened with a 17-11 advantage over Columbus Mifflin through the first quarter.

The Stallions’ offense jumped in front for a 43-29 lead over the Punchers at halftime.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales steamrolled to a 63-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Stallions held on with a 13-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Dec. 30, Columbus St Francis DeSales squared off with Johnstown in a basketball game.

